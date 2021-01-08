Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 8, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may need to raise the spirits of a family member feeling low. If you are travelling by road, expect the journey to be comfortable. Property matters are likely to get resolved in your favour. Those preparing for a crucial competition will do well not to leave anything to chance during their preparation. Making your money to last longer may be on your mind. Earning a name for yourself in your professional field is indicated. It is time you did something about your physical fitness.

Love Focus: Meeting someone after a long time is possible.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Forging a business partnership is foreseen and will be a step in the right direction. Your concern for an ailing relation may make you undertake a journey. An excellent chance to showcase your skills comes your way and is likely to impress those who matter. Time has come to prove your mettle on the professional front and you will go great guns! You play your cards well today in the social arena and manage to swing the opinion of those who matter in your favour.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to enter your life in a big way and bestow immense joy!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): A turbulent period is foreseen in a new job. Marketing personnel may have to stretch to meet targets. A long drive or a vacation with family can be fun. Extending the fig leaf to someone not in talking terms with you will be a step in the right direction. Your attempts at playing to the gallery may not work in your favour. You have the money, but what you need is a little judiciousness in spending.

Love Focus: Success on the romantic front is foretold.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Take care not to fritter away your earnings, as you may need to keep it for the rainy day. You will keep a promise and get appreciated for it. Family scene will be joyous as fresh beginnings are made. Your worry and concern for someone will be most touching. Be all ears to what people have to say on the work front. Retailers may not find much change in the status of their sales.

Love Focus: Romantic life will move along smoothly and give much joy.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. A tough competition is likely to egg you on to give your best. Acquiring some major household item is possible. Your loving ways are likely to make you popular on the social front. Your sensitivity in handling a situation at work will enhance your reputation in the eyes of subordinates. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Keep your ego in check as it can come in the way of reaching out to someone.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will need to play your cards well today in a workplace situation. Those residing abroad can feel homesick. You will need to exercise extra care of your belongings while travelling. It will be exciting to meet an old buddy and reminisce the days of yore. Tips given by someone is likely to come in handy in a tricky situation. Bringing about a change in lifestyle will prove most beneficial on the health front. Good returns from previous investments can be expected and will further buttress your savings.

Love Focus: Creating a perfect setting for romance, with candlelight dinner thrown in, is possible on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Homemakers will take the initiative of making some positive changes on the home front. It is best to steer clear of gossipmongers as you may get involved in something unfavourable. A lot of convincing will be required to make lover consent to your wishes. Health will remain excellent. Certain good options on the business front can be expected. Condition of those under the weather is set to improve. Much spadework will be required in getting a project on the tracks.

Love Focus: Someone may make you feel that you are someone special in his or her life!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Preparation for a function or a party can take most of your day. Your attempts at a more active life will help you remain in shape. A short break is possible. Renting out owned property is possible. An exciting time is promised on the social front, as you meet someone you have not met in years. There is a chance that whatever you do on the social front will boost your image! Wealth comes to you from all avenues to get your cash register ringing! You will succeed in pacifying an elder in foul mood and help bring harmony back on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Trying times are predicted for a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Chance of missing out on a handsome commission in a deal is likely, unless you take care of it. Homemakers are likely to exceed budget in improving the home front. Good preparation will be needed by students to achieve their aim. Support from an unexpected quarter will prove to be of great help. You can become a part of a project at work, so brace yourself for hard work! Spouse is likely to appear demanding and overbearing.

Love Focus: You have a way with words, so don’t be surprised if you impress someone from the opposite camp!

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A good turn done to someone at work is likely to be repaid soon. An overseas journey may have its share of hassles. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support from the family. Bringing a change in yourself and looking at things from others’ point of view will give you a fresh perspective on things. Professionally, you are likely to excel. This is an excellent time to showcase your talents. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Financial condition is set to improve for some, as profits accrue.

Love Focus: Romantic desires of some are likely to be fulfilled today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some of you are likely to take up an exercise regimen seriously and benefit on the fitness front. Moneywise, no problems are foreseen. Changes at workplace are inevitable, but will not affect you in any way. Spirituality will have a special allure for you. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright for some. You will need all the tact and diplomacy at your disposal to handle a family member. Some of you may have to take moral responsibility for an act of omission or commission.

Love Focus: Differences will need to be sorted out with lover urgently before they upset the relationship.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some students may heave a sigh of relief and feel upbeat about their performance. Some efforts may be required to stabilise monetary condition. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out! A good turn done to someone is likely to be reciprocated in full measure. You may have to handle someone else’s job at work today. This is an ideal day to deal with issue you have been neglecting for long. A helping hand can be expected for completing a long pending job.

Love Focus: Finding time to meet lover may be difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

