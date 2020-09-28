Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 28, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Applying for a new job or an admission into some institute is possible. Wise investments will keep you financially strong. Mental calmness can be yours if you take up meditation. You are likely to get happily involved in a new development on the domestic front. Chance to travel overseas on an official trip is likely for some. House construction is likely to be completed without any delays. Those organising an official function or an event can expect a pat on the back.

Love Focus: With the significant other off colour, you are likely to remain on your feet on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

It is best not to entrust a personal job to someone at work. Your financial situation is set to improve. You will achieve perfect health through your own endeavours. Your creative talents are likely to be recognized at work. Financially, you maintain a sound position. Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. Differences with a family member may show signs of thawing. Those travelling need to be careful of their belongings. A piece of property may become yours. Enjoying the day with someone close is on the cards today.

Love Focus: Some good manoeuvring will get you close to the one you like on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your talents are likely to be recognised at work. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Replacing regular food with health foods and energy drinks is not advisable. Smooth sailing on the family front is foreseen. Starting early for a distant location will be in your favour. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. Squeeze some more out of an opportunity for this chance may not come back again.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will manage to impress partner with your gift of the gab.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You can feel out of sync at work today. Raising a capital will not pose much difficulty. Those recuperating will find their condition improving and strength returning. Peace and harmony prevails on the domestic front. Seeing new places, meeting new people is in store for some. A property may come into your possession. Use your head when you find someone pushing you against your better judgement.

Love Focus: You may be swept off your feet by someone’s scintillating gesture on the romantic front today!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Government employees may plan to buy a luxury item. Middlemen are likely to earn handsome commission. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. A child may need your attention today. Plans for an overseas trip may get finalised. Don’t get involved in any property deal today. Your goodness may be taken advantage of, so don’t be too trusting.

Love Focus: Today, spending time in the arms of the beloved seems to be your aim and you shall achieve it!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Success is foretold in any job that you may be tasked with. You need to be careful with transactions involving huge amounts. You will maintain a strict dietary control. Homemakers will need to tighten the purse strings. It is best to avoid busy roads today. You are likely to earn from property. You will manage to impress people by giving a good account of yourself.

Love Focus: Those thinking of settling down in life will manage to find a suitable life partner.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some of you can be gearing up to start a new venture. You will have the money to purchase an item you had been wanting for the house. Adopting a sedentary life can have dire repercussions for some on the health front. Good news on the home front is likely to make homemakers happy. An overseas trip can become a reality for some. You may get into a legal hassle regarding a piece of ancestral property. An exciting day is foreseen for those visiting relatives or friends.

Love Focus: You will remain on your compromising best and will not let any misunderstanding creep into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Avoid undertaking a personal task in official time. A favourable day is foreseen for those in financial doldrums. Your minor ailment can respond to a home remedy. A good initiative on the domestic front will enhance your reputation amongst family and friends. A journey may prove more expensive than anticipated. An old property may bring you into big money. Remember, most things get sorted out by discussions, so don’t shy away from it.

Love Focus: Your pragmatism, even in matters of love, will be highly appreciated.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to reorganise yourself at work. Money will not pose much problem, but you still need to be a bit conservative in spending. Your physical condition is likely to worry you, so do something about it. You will need to manage things on your own on the domestic front in the absence of someone indispensable. Your love for travelling may find you hitting the road soon. Acquiring a piece of property is a forgone conclusion for some. A lucky day is foreseen, which favours you in all aspects of your life.

Love Focus: Something special is in the offing on the romantic front, but lover may keep you guessing!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

An inspection at work will go satisfactorily. Overspending on friends and colleagues is indicated, but can be highly avoided. Your initiative to take up some sport or physical activity is likely to lead you to peak fitness. Enjoying the company of people you like will become possible in a family get-together. An alternative commuting plan may need to be brought to use. Furnishing a new property may be on your mind. A celebration appears to be on the cards.

Love Focus: Your approach to romance needs polishing, so better do something about it!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Good contacts will translate into new opportunities on the professional front. Don’t throw caution to the winds in a monetary transaction, as it may come to haunt you later. A new health fad will take you towards total health. Home improvement may be topmost on your mind and you will be ready to shell out for it. Commuting can pose a problem for those travelling to far off places. Buying property may be on your mind and is likely to become a reality soon. A party organised at home will prove a thumping success.

Love Focus: Your steady relationship will stay the course as bonds get strengthened.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Advertisers and event managers will have to churn their creative juices for thinking up something original. Monetary conditions are set to improve, as profits start to pile up on the financial front. Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. Enjoy the company of people you like will become possible in a family get-together. Religious minded can plan a pilgrimage. Furnishing a new property may be on your mind. Nomination for an award or honour can be expected by some.

Love Focus: If you are in love, this is the day to express it without any inhibitions, so go right ahead!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow