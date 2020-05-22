HT City spotlight: Stay happy, healthy as you age

When it comes to elderly in the family, special care and precautions must be taken to keep them safe. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It is essential, at times like these, to adhere to the basics of social distancing — reduce contact, wear masks and avoid stepping out. However, when it comes to the elderly (above 65 years), special care is vital, for they are more prone to Covid-19, owing to a weak immunity and chronic diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, etc. Here are some expert-recommended tips for them:

1. Consume vegetables and fruits that are rich in vitamin C, E and zinc. Include immunity boosters such as amla, onion and garlic, as well as flax seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and almonds, which are rich in omega 3 fatty acids. Also, add berries to your diet, as they’re rich in antioxidants.

2. Have eight to nine glasses of water, as that will keep mucous membranes moist, which lowers the chances of cold and flu. You could also consume fluids in the form of coconut water, soup, milk, fresh homemade juices or lemon water with honey, mint leaves and some unprocessed sugar.

3. Get enough sleep, as it reboots the mind and body.

4. Consult with your doctor on call or online, if need be.

5. Order essentials online instead of stepping out, including medicines, and try using digital modes of payment for the same.

6. Self-monitor blood pressure and sugar on a daily basis, and keep an emergency contact number handy.Wash your hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds, and spray disinfectant on handrails and tables.

Inputs by Dr Naveen Bhamri, HOD Cardiac Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Dr Monica Mahanjan, Medical Director, Internal Medicine, Max Multi speciality hospitals Panchsheel Park and Nutritionist Tripti Tandon

