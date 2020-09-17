Lakme Fashion Week 2020 goes digital this October due to coronavirus pandemic

Sections
Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) on Thursday announced that the fashion showcase is going digital and season fluid for its 2020 edition this October. The virtual event will be live from October 21 to 25 on a high-tech virtual platform specially created for LFW.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:23 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Mumbai

Tara Sutaria at Lakme Fashion Week 2019. (Instagram)

Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) on Thursday announced that the fashion showcase is going digital and season fluid for its 2020 edition this October. The virtual event will be live from October 21 to 25 on a high-tech virtual platform specially created for LFW. The interactive virtual venue aims to host “state of the art curated shows” with top technology, e-commerce, engaging digital content and cyber networking. “With the first-ever digital edition, Lakme Fashion Week will be reinvented to continue to enable the business of fashion, create new experiences for audiences and put the spotlight back on the future of fashion,” Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme said in a statement. As a response towards the pandemic, which has impacted the fashion industry, LFW plans to support designers and artisans through a Virtual Showroom, connecting buyers and consumers and generating demand for the industry’s growth.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head – Lifestyle Businesses at IMG Reliance said the fashion industry today needs a “conscious new direction” to sustain in the COVID-19 world. “We hope to create this space for the industry to thrive and flourish. With a digital platform, we will bridge gaps between national and international audiences and buyers while continuing to support and nurture the design community,” the statement further read.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

