Look out! She’s got a book - Women in art on this week’s Recharge by Rachel Lopez

Jean Etienne Lìotard’s portrait of Maria Adelaide of France (1753). Books were often used as props so that subjects could stay still and relaxed while they were being painted.

All through the lockdown, my social media has been filled with photographs of young women reading. You know the types: peeking from behind an open paperback; sipping from a mug as she pores over the Kindle; propped up by cushions while she turns a page. It’s stylised, staged serenity — no one’s scowling or ugly-crying over a plot twist. No one ever chews on a fingernail, rubs her eyes, or sprawls awkwardly on the sofa. Even more baffling, no one ever snacks.

Who made this the default template of a woman reader? For the answer, look to Western art. It has a long tradition of depicting a woman by herself, lost in a book, barely registering that someone’s painting her.

That trope emerged in the 19th century, as women got literate, as books became commonplace, and as the novel became more popular. It spawned a whole genre of painting — well-to-do young ladies, skin flush with youth, in gleaming silks and pearls, on the estate, spending time with a book. Because what else was there to do?

Recently, we’ve started to study the genre. Pick up Stefan Bollmann’s Women Who Read Are Dangerous, and you’ll see how much you can read into a book. It categorises paintings of reading women into themes: religious, solo time, identifying with a book’s emotion, and so on.

Books, it appears, are more than a status symbol in art. They’re props, allowing the subject to remain still and relaxed as they are painted (often completely or partially nude). They represent redemption, as works featuring a Bible-reading Mary Magdalene show. They help depict women as peaceful, virtuous, meditative.

Of course, books can also be the devil. An idle woman, finding pleasure in a novel, no longer needing the attentions of a man, not looking even at the viewer? Surely books were making her neglect her domestic and wifely duties.

The paintings say a lot, but the women in them keep mum. So an online project, The Reader, is literally putting words in their mouths. The Paris-based Kadist Art Foundation invites women artists to craft narratives to go with famous paintings of women reading. Head to TheReader.kadist.org and click on a work to hear a recording of what the woman in the picture could be saying.

For Harold Knight’s 1910 work, The Reader, the American sound artist Christine Sun Kim does a voiceover of a woman chattering idly to herself as she browses through books. To voice Arthur George Walker’s Two Girls Reading, the Mexican artist Adriana Lara reads lewd bits from Marquis de Sade’s Philosophy in the Bedroom, as if the women are amusing each other.

And if we could put a voice to the photographs on social media? They’d probably admit that their theme isn’t novel. In fact, they’d say, it’s as old as the novel itself.