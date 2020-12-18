Lyrics, music and video, all play an equal role in deciding the success of a song: Bismil

With increased time spent on music streaming this pandemic, many users turned to Punjabi independent artists for new music. A humongous global fanbase and ability to churn out hit after hit, singer-composer, Bismil started his journey in the Punjabi music industry some six years back. Commenting on the journey so far, he says, “ It has been a roller coaster ride with good and bad experiences that have allowed me to try out new things and implement those incidents into my music.”

With back to back hits under his belt, he is grateful for all the people he has met during this journey. He says,”I am grateful to have met Gulsher, the lyricist behind, my new song, Ki Kita and great producers to work with. Things just fell into place after that.”

With Punjabi music being one the most popular genres of music not just in India, but world over, the industry is bound to grow by leaps and bounds. With its lively rhythms and energetic beats and catchy music, the music easily connects with people from all age groups. He says, “ From here, I would keep striving to make new music and share it with my growing audiences. I sincerely believe that putting music out there for an ever expanding audience is the best step, any artist could take for the future. My next original is already underway and the song is expected to release in the beginning of 2021.”

With music videos becoming more and more popular, it brings us to the ever relevant question, are lyrics more important or the video and Bismil sums it up beautifully, “Any hit song has to be a great mix of all these elements. Today, we have global listeners, they dwell deep into the details of what they are consuming. I think it’s fair to say that lyrics, music and video, all play an equal role in deciding the success of a song.”