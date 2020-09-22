Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lifestyle / Need better immunity? Try these teas!

Need better immunity? Try these teas!

Drinking tea could actually ward off some very serious conditions, including cancer and obesity. It might sound inflated, but some surveys have stated that the world drinks about six billion cups of tea a day.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 21:45 IST

By Neharika Sharma, Hindustan Times

No matter what the season is tea is undeniably one of the best beverages. After water, tea is the world’s most consumed beverage. Drinking tea could actually ward off some very serious conditions, including cancer and obesity. It might sound inflated, but some surveys have stated that the world drinks about six billion cups of tea a day.

Tea contains antioxidants, improves heart health, facilitates weight loss etc. It keeps the body hydrated. There is a large variety of teas available in the market today and in the list below, we share the ones that can build and boost your immune system.

1. Masala Chai: India is a land of spices and has mastered the art of curing ailments and illnesses using unique combination of spices and herbs. There are several magical and abundantly available spices in India that strengthen the immune system. Masala Chai usually contains six condiments, namely cardamom, cinnamon, star anise, pepper, cloves and ginger. Their concoction will keep you pink of health.

2. Ginger Green Tea: A body is more susceptible to catch flue during changing seasons. This is that time of the year when one needs to take good care of their immune system and diet. Make ginger green tea your bae. Ginger, which is used extensively in Indian households, consists of anti-inflammatory components and antioxidants that can cure inflammation.

3. Cinnamon Green Tea: Cinnamon is a commonly used spice globally. It is derived from the inner bark of a small evergreen tree. Adding cinnamon stick or cinnamon powder to the tea enhances its potential. This magical ingredient is believed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, improves digestion, and keeps a check on diabetes among other health benefits.

Inputs by Nutritionist Tripti Tandon

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Sep 22, 2020 21:37 IST
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Sep 22, 2020 21:58 IST
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Sep 22, 2020 20:59 IST
RR vs CSK Live: CSK lose openers in quick succession, RR on top
Sep 22, 2020 22:23 IST

latest news

Atletico’s Gimenez tests positive for COVID-19 -club statement
Sep 22, 2020 22:19 IST
Punjab CM should have led opposition protests against farm bills: LIP president
Sep 22, 2020 22:06 IST
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Sep 22, 2020 22:03 IST
Former BJP councillor urges Ludhiana mayor to purchase fogging machines
Sep 22, 2020 22:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.