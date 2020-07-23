Never gonna give ‘Rick Rolling’ up with brand new Lego music video

We’re sure that everyone knows what Legos are, and if you have been living under a rock since 1932 and are unaware of their existence, chances are that you might have stepped on a Lego brick that belonged to your children. That is an experience many are unlikely to forget! Another example of things people are unlikely to forget soon is the iconic ‘80s pop song, ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ by Rick Astley.

Combine the two, and you get the new animated Lego music video by the YouTuber known as Domy13. This video serves as his first-ever animation and it is without a doubt one of its kind. The animation is so accurate in replicating the original video, right down to the very expression of Rick Astley, that it is a bit unnerving. The signature hand gestures, the additional dancers, the shadows, even the backgrounds; it has all been animated in the music video made by Domy13, and what’s better, everything is made out of Lego. Dare we say, it makes ‘everything awesome’?

The video is so accurate that Domy13 has posted a side-by-side comparison of the original and the Lego animation. They even succeed in getting down the feel of the ‘80s music video with the weird cutaways and flashing lights.

Domy13 has made a playlist on his channel by the name of ‘Lego Animations’ and we can only presume that many more iconic music videos are upcoming. Perhaps we can expect ‘80s classics such as ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of These’, ‘Karma Chameleon’ and ‘Forever Young’. Even if we have to see the revival of MTV through Lego, we’ll take it!

From illustrated versions of the Bible using Lego bricks, called The Brick Testament, to iconic movies made from Lego animation or sculptures being made entirely of Legos, we have witnessed the cultural uprising of this versatile toy, that is not just for kids, seriously. The boxes are labelled with “ages 4-99”. It is due to its versatility and characterising yellow-coloured tiny people that it has become an era-defining pop-culture symbol.

We have all seen the Lego Movies, from the original titled just ‘The Lego Movie’, to the Batman adaptations, the Star Wars animated TV shows made out of Legos. There is even an episode on The Simpsons devoted to ‘Legoland’ or ‘Blockoland’ as it is called in the show. And let’s be honest, an episode on The Simpsons guarantees you a place in pop-culture forever.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter