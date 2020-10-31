‘Not even a single drop of water spilled’: How Twitter reacts to Piyush Goyal’s ‘smooth journey’

Railway minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of a glass full of water kept on a railway coach table but not spilling a single drop of water as the Bengaluru-Mysuru train track has become smooth. (Screengrab/Twitter)

Railways minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted a video of a glass full of water kept on the table of a coach of Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route. Not a single drop of water spilled out of the glass, the railway minister said, explaining how smooth the route has become. “The results of intensive track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see,” he tweeted.

“The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilled out of glass while the train was travelling at high speed,” the minister added. The tweet received hilarious response as several questioned whether the video was taken from some VIP cabin. Some dug deeper and imparted a lesson or two on water’s surface tension, sideways oscillation etc. Some even credited the positioning of the glass and water level for this ‘miracle’ to happen.

A Railway officer said work on the over 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore.Ballast insertion, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments were some of the works carried out, she said.

(With agency inputs)