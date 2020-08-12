Sections
Pod of dolphins wow onlookers in Southern California

Some 300 dolphins were caught on camera Sunday stampeding across the ocean near Dana Point, the Orange County Register reported.The minutes-long video captured by Capt....

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 10:49 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, DANA POINT California

The image shows dolphins leaping several feet into the air above the glistening waters. (YouTube/@Capt Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari)

Some 300 dolphins were caught on camera Sunday stampeding across the ocean near Dana Point, the Orange County Register reported.

The minutes-long video captured by Capt. Dave’s Whale Watching Safari shows dolphins leaping several feet into the air above the glistening waters, wowing those aboard the boat.

Dolphins move fastest while porpoising out of the water since there is less resistance in air than in water, the Register reported. It is unknown why pods of dolphins stampede.

“It’s thought that the dolphins could be evading a predator such as orcas, racing to catch a food source, or meeting up with another pod of dolphins,” the charter company said in a statement.



Dolphin sightings off the Orange County coastline are not uncommon. A dolphin pod caught stampeding in waters near Laguna Beach made news around the world last year.

Southern California is home to nearly 450,000 common dolphins, the species captured on video Sunday, the charter company said.

