Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lifestyle / Reviving the charm of postcard!

Reviving the charm of postcard!

In the era of digitalisation and fast-paced world, a 26-year-old girl from Delhi is trying to keep alive the forsaken glory of postcards. With a venture named Postcards of love, Dipti Sharma is spreading love in an oldfangled way. The hand-crafted, hand-painted and customised postcards can be shipped all over India. Starting at ₹499, Postcards of love offer a variety of designs to choose from

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:46 IST

By Neharika Sharma, Hindustan Times

What if in the age of internet and instant messaging, you receive a postcard from a loved one. All that waiting, anticipation, old school way of expressing feelings can be experienced again and with a personalized touch.

In the era of digitalisation and fast-paced world, a 26-year-old girl from Delhi is trying to keep alive the forsaken glory of postcards. With a venture named Postcards of love, Dipti Sharma is spreading love in an oldfangled way. The hand-crafted, hand-painted and customised postcards can be shipped all over India. Starting at ₹499, Postcards of love offer a variety of designs to choose from.

Dipti says, “My inspiration to take up this initiative was to get in touch with older times, the times when joy, love, happiness - everything was unadulterated.” The proceeds from the sale of the postcards are often used for animal welfare and wildlife conservation efforts. Kudos to her initiative and idea!

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 22:48 IST
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
Oct 02, 2020 23:53 IST
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 23:21 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
Oct 02, 2020 23:50 IST

latest news

Research scholars can return to PEC labs from October 15
Oct 02, 2020 23:52 IST
Districts ask for more volunteers at Delhi hot spots
Oct 02, 2020 23:51 IST
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg stars as Sunrisers Hyderabad get the better of Chennai Super Kings
Oct 02, 2020 23:51 IST
Liquor shop owner’s murder in Gurugram: One more suspect held
Oct 02, 2020 23:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.