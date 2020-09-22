Sustainability redefines home furniture choices

Modern furniture that uses recycled and reclaimed wood, bamboo and cork as well as pure and indigenous materials are set to become a way of life

As we imagine a future that measures up to climate change and operates in harmony with nature, eco-friendly furniture is set to become essential to live well in a resource constrained world. As people are confined within their homes now more than ever, they have realised that house isn’t just a place to sleep any more – it’s your office, your social space, your exercise space – and a home that reflects that is of paramount importance. And lightweight, responsible and ecologically minded furniture is the need of the hour.

Arun Kumar Chaubey, architect and interior designer, Uniworks Designs, says, “Our homes are no longer just a safe space where we sought relaxation after a long day at work, it is now in fact our working space too at least for the foreseeable future. When it comes to eco-friendly products, jute curtains and paints with negligible VOC(volatile organic compounds) are being adopted by homeowners. Nothing spells modern urban décor sensibilities like house plants and since COVID-19 itself is an airborne disease people would definitely amp up the amount of green they have in their houses.”

Awareness has been growing that design and sustainability could and should go hand-in-hand. Gauri Gopal, social entrepreneur, says, “We have been focusing on designing products that are about the freshness and freedom associated with nature, something that many people were missing out on, being locked up in their homes- so we aim at bringing the outdoors indoors.” She adds, “Furniture products that aim at bringing multifunctionality and modern sensibility to commodities as simple as desks and chairs are being encouraged. Most of our products have been created by using the fitted charpoy weaving techniques entailing ropes made from selvages of textile waste woven around a powder coated iron frame using a simple folding mechanism.”

It is more significant than ever to know the materials we’re using are sourced sustainably and ethically. Importance needs to be placed on who is designing these products with real consideration for the next generations.

Sanjeev Agrawal, CEO , Orvi Surfaces, says, “We preserve ancestral craft traditions and support artisans by working closely with them and focusing on handcrafted products. Consumers today value everything made by hand as our products reflect authenticity and uplift the often neglected community, our artisans”.

With all of us seeking a future that is designed to increase our pleasure and comfort while decreasing our impact on the planet, modern furniture that uses recycled and reclaimed wood, bamboo and cork as well as pure and indigenous materials are set to become a way of life.