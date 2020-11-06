UK in India network’s Pledge for Progress campaign to break down norms and build a gender-equal society

UK in India network launches Pledge for Progress campaign to promote gender equality (Twitter/Equalpay4wwomen)

With the aim of promoting gender equality and bringing about real-world change, the UK in India network and over 100 partners on Thursday launched a Pledge for Progress campaign.

According to a release by the British High Commission, New Delhi, a collective of 114 organisations - spanning government, business, and civil society - is committed to taking practical steps to tackle gender inequality and “be the change to catalyse further action.”

The Pledge for Progress aims to empower organisations and individuals to break down prevailing gender norms and, together, build a gender-equal society.

“Achieving true gender equality is a priority for us all--in the UK, India, and the world over. Real progress can take time, but it starts with small, practical steps. I am hugely excited to see what we can accomplish by bringing together the best of British, Indian and global expertise under this humble initiative,” Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said.

She added, “This is just the start, and I hope that this group of like-minded partners committing to be the change and implementing tangible measures in their own organisations will together deliver truly transformative results.”

The Pledge for Progress forms part of wider UK-India work on gender equality.

“The UK in India network works with state governments, law enforcement agencies, education authorities and businesses in India to empower women as leaders and trailblazers, build better and more economic opportunities for women, and promote girls’ education and positive gender roles in schools,” The British High Commission said in a statement.

It added that in the coming months, the campaign will convene partners to identify key gender equality challenges and review actions partners are undertaking to foster gender-equal practices.

Other partners of the Pledge include HCL Technologies, ActionAid India, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Australian High Commission and the High Commission of Canada in India.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

