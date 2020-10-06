‘Unbelievable’: Tiger Shroff shows off ripped body during ‘cheat day’ workout

War and Heropanti fame actor, Tiger Shroff is best known for his athletic physique and love for all things fitness, and the young star keeps inspiring his fans by posting about his workouts and fitness regime on his social media, and once again the star took to his social media to share a glimpse from his morning workout schedule by sharing a clip where he can be seen pumping iron with an intense shoulder pump workout, and it was his cheat day! The Baaghi 3’ actor posted a clip on social media in which he is seen engaged in the workout as the lyrics of his debut song ‘Unbelievable’ play in the background. Tiger can be seen in a pair of black track pants and a matching vest, much like most of Tiger’s gymwear, with his shapely torso, chest, biceps and triceps on display. In the video Tiger is pumping huge dumbbells for his morning fitness routine, the caption read, “Cheat day pumps are an unbelievable feeling.” Althought the post has just gone up this morning it has racked over one lakh likes on his post including one from his fitness mentor, Hrithik Roshan’s former-wife Susanne Khan.

Tiger often takes to his social media handles to give workout inspiration to his followers all around. The actor has previously posted a video of himself performing a flying kick, after he suffered an injury, and the inspirational video racked up a lot of views and comments. It was captioned, “Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable week and make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable.”

Tiger has been quite active on social media since the coronavirus lockdown, and more so as of late as he recently dropped his debut song Unbelievable, the title of which is making quite an appearance in Tiger’s captions lately. The audio as well as video of Tiger’s debut song garnered a lot of praise and even made it to the Billboard global chart. Tiger shared his gratitude with his fans with an Instagram post that read, “Didn’t in my wildest dreams even think about my debut single #unbelievable appearing on the billboard global charts. Only have my fans, supporters, and well wishers to thank. Thanks once again guys for the love appreciation for my humble attempt at this game. Lots of love. #TopTrillerGlobalChart #YouAreUnbelievable.”

