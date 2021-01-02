Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lifestyle / Weaving a gastronomical world

Weaving a gastronomical world

Food truly transcends all boundaries. It binds us together and reminds us, even in diversity, we have much in common. It not only connects us, but it truly brings out the best in us. Through cooking, community ties and friendships become stronger. Food crosses all borders, allowing people from all around the globe to interact, grow, and of course, eat together.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 01:21 IST

By Swati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times

Food truly transcends all boundaries. It binds us together and reminds us, even in diversity, we have much in common. It not only connects us, but it truly brings out the best in us. Through cooking, community ties and friendships become stronger. Food crosses all borders, allowing people from all around the globe to interact, grow, and of course, eat together.

Like many other events in 2020, The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival was held virtually from November 11 to December 15 and it was all about exotic dishes. The event housed 30 pro live sessions of Foodie workshops and Wine & Spirits Talks.

A session with Chef Vicky Lau taught us how preparation of exotic dishes such as Crispy Egg with Mushroom Soup can be both innovative and feminine. Celebrating the subtleties of each and every ingredient, she gracefully weaved through the soup, thus creating a culinary delight on screen.

 

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
by HT Correspondent
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Paan seller, widow from Yamunanagar bag ‘best house construction’ award under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
by Bhavey Nagpal
Paddy procurement at MSP up 23%: Govt data
by Zia Haq
Delhiwale: A face from Kashmir
by Mayank Austen Soofi
Meet 2020’s social media sensations
by Mallika Bhagat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.