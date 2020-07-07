World Chocolate day: Lift up your mood with chocolate

In gloomy times like these, one thing that generates happy hormones is chocolate. Chocolate or cocoa is rich in magnesium and antioxidants, and helps reduce cholesterol in our body as it raises good HDL level. What’s more, you can have it anytime in the day to uplift your mood! And as we celebrate World Chocolate Day today, experts share some quick, mood lifting and delicious (obviously!) recipes.

Cinnamon hot chocolate: Hot chocolate milk at night helps you sleep better. So in a pan add milk, chocolate, pinch of cinnamon, brown sugar and stir well. Add on some marshmallows and enjoy the hot cuppa before you sleep.

Chia seed chocolate pudding: In a mason jar, add 3tbsps of chia seeds, few crushed almonds and walnuts, half cup of milk, 2tbsp cocoa or drinking chocolate, maple syrup, 2 tsps of sugar/brown sugar/shakar. Lleave it overnight. Add enjoy it as a meal the next day. The chia seeds help reduce belly fat, constipation and is rich in fibre while cocoa is a great antioxidant and rich in magnesium.

Banana cocoa milkshake: In a mixer add skimmed milk, one ripped and peeled banana alongwith chocolate syrup. Churn them together and have it in the evening snack when you have a hunger panks.

Strawberry chocolate toast: Toast a slice of bread, spread a thin layer of chocolate peanut butter or chocolate syrup on it. Add on sliced strawberry or banana and sprinkle seeds over it.

Chocolate flax seed bar: Boil half cup rolled oats till it becomes crunchy. Melt one cup dark chocolate In a microwave. Chop 30gms dates, 10gms raisin and grate 5gm fresh turmeric and mix everything to turn into a bar. in a Keep it in the refrigerator for an hour till it sets.

Chocolate cake in a mug: Melt 40gms chocolate chips or choclate bar and 1 tsp canola oil or olive oil in a microwave . Add 20ml milk , one beaten egg white and vanilla together until well blended. Mix 30gms oats, 20gms flour, 30gms sugar and 20gms cocoa and 1 tsp baking powder together. Mix everything together and stuff it In a lines mug. Top it up with some more oats and chocolate chips. Microwave it for 60 to 80 seconds until risen. Stand for 5 minutes and then serve.

With inputs by Nutritionist Tripti Tandon and chef NIshant Choubey