Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 live updates: BSEB Bihar class 10 matric result at biharboard.ac.in

BSEB will declare the Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 today at 12:30 pm on its official websites. Candidates who have taken the BSEB 10th exam that was conducted from February 17 to 24 can check their results online at onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online or biharboard.ac.in. Around 15 lakh students were registered for the Bihar Board class 10th examination. The students had to wait for over three months for their result which was delayed due to the imposition of lockdown. Here we will update you about the list of websites, pass percentage, toppers list and all other details here.

Follow Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates here: