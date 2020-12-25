Sections
E-Paper Games

Farmers’ protest LIVE: Khalsa Aid sets up Kisan mall at Tikri border for farmers

Students from various universities have also joined the month-long movement against the government’s new laws for the agricultural sector.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 06:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The farmers protest against the three agri laws passed by the Parliament in September enters its 30th day on Friday. (ANI )

The farmers protest against the three agri laws passed by the Parliament in September enters Day 30 on Friday. Students from various universities have also joined the month-long movement against the government’s new laws for the agricultural sector. The government through Vivek Aggarwal, joint secretary in the Union agriculture ministry, again tried to bring the farmers on the table for sixth round of talks, as the farmers on Wednesday had dismissed the government’s initial proposal sent on Sunday.

On Thursday, a three-member Congress delegation, including Rahul Gandhi, met with President Ram Nath Kovind to submit a memorandum aimed at repealing of the laws. Earlier in the day, several party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained by the Delhi Police for trying to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar also met with two groups of farmers on Thursday. He claimed both of the groups to be in support of the government. Kisaan Majdoor Sangh’s 60 members and Kisan Sena’s 21 members met with the minister separately and expressed their motions pro the new farm laws. Tomar also showed the Kisan Majdoor Sangh’s letter of support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will be addressing farmers across the country and transfer Rs 18,000 crore as part of next batch of financial aid to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme. The Centre is expected to transfer Rs 18,000 crore to 90 million farmers as part of the initiative to increase their income.

Follow all live updates here:

Khalsa Aid sets up Kisan mall at Tikri border for farmers

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Reading the clues from Covaxin early trial data
by Binayak Dasgupta
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
by Amandeep Shukla
Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi: How 51 million in ‘priority groups’ were picked
by Anonna Dutt
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Indian vaccine Covaxin has drawn global attention: ICMR
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocks Philippines
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
With choir in hard hats, fire-ravaged Notre-Dame rings in Christmas
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
With pardons, Trump seeks to erase stain of Russia probe
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.