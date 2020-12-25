Farmers’ protest LIVE: Khalsa Aid sets up Kisan mall at Tikri border for farmers

The farmers protest against the three agri laws passed by the Parliament in September enters its 30th day on Friday. (ANI )

The farmers protest against the three agri laws passed by the Parliament in September enters Day 30 on Friday. Students from various universities have also joined the month-long movement against the government’s new laws for the agricultural sector. The government through Vivek Aggarwal, joint secretary in the Union agriculture ministry, again tried to bring the farmers on the table for sixth round of talks, as the farmers on Wednesday had dismissed the government’s initial proposal sent on Sunday.

On Thursday, a three-member Congress delegation, including Rahul Gandhi, met with President Ram Nath Kovind to submit a memorandum aimed at repealing of the laws. Earlier in the day, several party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained by the Delhi Police for trying to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar also met with two groups of farmers on Thursday. He claimed both of the groups to be in support of the government. Kisaan Majdoor Sangh’s 60 members and Kisan Sena’s 21 members met with the minister separately and expressed their motions pro the new farm laws. Tomar also showed the Kisan Majdoor Sangh’s letter of support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will be addressing farmers across the country and transfer Rs 18,000 crore as part of next batch of financial aid to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme. The Centre is expected to transfer Rs 18,000 crore to 90 million farmers as part of the initiative to increase their income.

Khalsa Aid sets up Kisan mall at Tikri border for farmers