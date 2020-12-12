Sections
Farmers Protest Live Updates: 3,500 police personnel to be deployed at 5 Delhi-Haryana toll plazas

Farmers Protest Live Updates: The ongoing protest of the farmers against the three new agriculture laws entered its 17th day today with the farmer’s unions now threatening to block railway tracks.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 06:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Centre said channels for more talks are open. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on. (ANI Photo)

With farmers gearing up to block the highway and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi on Saturday in response to a call from protesting farmer unions to intensify their agitation against the three agricultural sector laws, police personnel have been deployed in strength to protect toll booths and ensure smooth flow of traffic, Faridabad Police said.

As many as 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area, a statement said. Station house officers and the Police Reserve Force of the respective police stations will also be deployed and personnel will be equipped with anti-riot equipment.

The ongoing protest of the farmers against the three new agriculture laws entered its 17th day today with the farmer's unions now threatening to block railway tracks.

Follow live updates here:

3,500 police personnel to be deployed at 5 Delhi-Haryana toll plazas

3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas at five Delhi-Haryana toll plazas

