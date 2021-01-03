Farmers’ protest LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Congress leaders to protest against farm laws

Farmer unions said on Saturday that the protesting farmers- who have been camping at border points near Delhi and neighbouring states- would enter the national capital on Republic Day (January 26) and hold a tractor march if their demands for a repeal of the farm laws and ensuring a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) are not accepted. Futhermore, representatives of the unions said that a two-week long nationwide campaign named “Desh Jagriti Abhiyan” will be held across the country from January 6 to January 20.

Also Read| Morning rains compound problems of protesting farmers at Delhi’s borders

The seventh round of talks between the farmer unions and the central government will take place on Monday. Earlier, Union minister of state (MoS) for agriculture Kailash Choudhary said he was confident that this meeting would bring out a solution and also conclude the ongoing stir. He pointed out that the laws were in favour of the farmers adding that there should be no confusion on MSP. “The prime minister himself said many times that the provision of selling crops at MSP will continue,” the minister said. So far six rounds of talks have been held between the farmer unions and the Centre. The first five meetings remained inconclusive. However, during the sixth round of meeting which was held on December 30, the Centre addressed only two of the four issues raised by farmers and the main demand of repeal of the farm laws- introduced by the parliament in September- remained unanswered.

Also Read| Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi hit out at the Centre once again by saying that it was not listening to the farmers’ legitimate demands which has been going for over a month. Citing media reports,she wrote on Twitter, “The reports of death of farmers sitting on Delhi borders in this chilly weather are disturbing. According to several media reports, nearly 57 farmers have lost their lives and hundreds have fallen sick. The Central Government is acting insensitively by not listening to the farmers’ legitimate demands which has been going on for more than a month.”

Follow live updates on the ongoing farmers’ protest here:

Rajasthan Congress leaders to protest against farm laws

Several leaders from Rajasthan Congress including chief minister Ashok Gehlot, party’s state unit president Govind Singh Dotasara and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will stage a protest at the Shaheed Smarak in capital city of Jaipur demanding the removal of the new farm laws.