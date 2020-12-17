Sections
Farmers protest Live Updates: Will discuss, take decisions when SC sends notice, says farmers’ leader

The Supreme Court heard the case on Wednesday and gave a notice to the Centre. It also asked for the farmers’ organisations to be made party to the case.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 10:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A farmer holds a banner during a protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) near New Delhi, India. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court will today hold a crucial hearing on a petition seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi border areas. The protest has been going on for the last 21 days, with the farmers demanding repeal of three farm laws passed by Parliament in September.

Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farm unions have reaped no resolution so far as the protesting farmers are adamant with their demand that the farm laws must be repealed. On December 9, a written proposal was also sent to the farm unions by the government regarding the laws which were rejected by the farmers.

The protesting farmers have blocked various highways leading to the capital city and say that they have enough ration and other essential items with them to last for months.

Follow live updates here:

 Will discuss, take decisions when SC sends notice, says farmers’ leader

