Sections
E-Paper Games

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Shiv Sena supports Bharat Bandh called by farmers on December 8

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmers have said that they would occupy toll plazas on December 8, the day of Bharat Bandh, if their demands for repealing the farm laws are not met.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 06:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers gathered at Singhu Border continue their protest against farm reform laws at Singhu Border near Delhi (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The opposition parties, including People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), National Congress Party (NCP) and Congress and Shiv Sena have extended their support December 8 ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers who are protesting against the farm laws.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, enacted by the Parliament in September. The three laws seek to open up farm trade.

Farmers have said that they would occupy toll plazas on December 8, the day of Bharat Bandh, if their demands for repealing the farm laws are not met. They are demanding that a special session of Parliament is called to repeal the laws. The next talks are scheduled to be held on December 9.

Follow live updates here:

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed: Delhi Traffic Police

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road: Delhi Traffic Police

Shiv Sena supports ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers on December 8

Shiv Sena supports ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers on December 8, tweets party leader Sanjay Raut

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 07, 2020 05:04 IST
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Dec 07, 2020 05:04 IST
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
Dec 07, 2020 05:04 IST
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
Dec 07, 2020 01:04 IST

latest news

China setting up villages on borders with India and Bhutan, satellite imagery shows
Dec 07, 2020 06:29 IST
SAD, Shiv Sena meet to discuss ties, farm stir
Dec 07, 2020 06:15 IST
Google removes some IAC browser extensions for ‘policy violations’
Dec 07, 2020 06:18 IST
Farmers Protest Live Updates: Shiv Sena supports Bharat Bandh called by farmers on December 8
Dec 07, 2020 06:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.