Farmers Protest Live Updates: Shiv Sena supports Bharat Bandh called by farmers on December 8

The opposition parties, including People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), National Congress Party (NCP) and Congress and Shiv Sena have extended their support December 8 ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers who are protesting against the farm laws.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, enacted by the Parliament in September. The three laws seek to open up farm trade.

Farmers have said that they would occupy toll plazas on December 8, the day of Bharat Bandh, if their demands for repealing the farm laws are not met. They are demanding that a special session of Parliament is called to repeal the laws. The next talks are scheduled to be held on December 9.

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road: Delhi Traffic Police

Shiv Sena supports ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers on December 8, tweets party leader Sanjay Raut