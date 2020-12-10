Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Farmers reject Centre’s offer, vows to intensify agitation

Members of various organizations demonstrating in support of farmers during a nationwide strike. (HT Photo)

Protesting farmer leaders have rejected a government offer of amendments in the new agricultual laws and a “written assurance” on continuing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, saying there was nothing new in it, and vowed to intensify their agitation by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14.

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions slated for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue.

A five-member delegation of the opposition that included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, seeking repeal of the farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital for the last 14 days.

Farmers reject Centre’s offer, vows to intensify agitation

The farmers have announced a series of plans to escalate their protest. The plans involve closure of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, boycott of Reliance malls and capture of toll plazas.