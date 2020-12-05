Sections
Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farm leaders to meet Centre for 5th round of talks

Farmers Protest Live Updates: The Centre has agreed to review the recently enacted legislation and bring amendments if required to address the farmers’ demands.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 06:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The farmers will hold a fifth round of talks with the central government on Saturday. (PTI)

The farmers protesting against three farm laws have announced a nationwide strike, or Bharat Bandh, on December 8 where they said they will block all toll plazas and roads leading to Delhi.

The farmers will hold a fifth round of talks with the central government on Saturday.

Four rounds of negotiations, conducted between three Union ministers and farmers’ representatives, have so far failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

The Centre has agreed to review the recently enacted legislation and bring amendments if required to address the farmers’ demands. The farmers, however, said that they did not want amendments to the new laws but want them rolled back entirely.



Follow live updates here:

5th round of talks between farmers, Centre to be held today

The fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers is scheduled to be held today.

A large number of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws.

Delegation of JJP leaders met Anil Vij and sought withdrawal of cases against farmers during protest

A delegation of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders met Home Minister Anil Vij seeking withdrawal of cases against farmers during protest.

Digvijay Chautala said, “Home Minister has assured us that he will look into the matter and discuss the issue with Chief Minister”.

