Farmers Protest Live Updates: Seven Delhi borders closed in view of farmers’ protest

Farmers Protest Live Updates: The government on Saturday proposed new rules for free markets provided for by The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, one of the laws being opposed by the farmers.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 06:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The protesting farmers opposing the centre’s new farm laws have agreed to a sixth round of talks - scheduled for Wednesday - after yesterday’s meeting yielded no breakthrough on the repeal of the three laws.

After the meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said a new proposal would be placed before the farmers after discussions within the government.

The farmers’ representatives said they would intensify their agitation. They have called for a nationwide blockade on December 8.



Follow live updates here:

DU students join farmers’ protest at Singhu border, express solidarity

Scores of students from Delhi University (DU) came to Singhu border on Saturday to express solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting against three recently enacted farm laws.

Seven Delhi borders closed in view of farmers’ protest

The Delhi traffic police have closed seven borders, including Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri, Jharoda, for any traffic movement in view of the farmers’ protest against the farm laws.

Rai Singh Dhaliwal announced to return his President’s Medal in solidarity with protesting farmers

Rai Singh Dhaliwal, a retired commandant from Punjab Home Guards, announced to return his President’s Medal in solidarity with the protesting farmers.

