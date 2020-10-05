Looking for some untold stories of UP: Ajit Arora

After making a critically acclaimed film ‘377: Ab Normal’, producer Ajit Arora is currently busy with a Marathi flick ‘Unaad’ and is all geared up for a Punjabi film which he may direct. But, for his Hindi directorial debut he is looking forward to set the story in Uttar Pradesh.

“I did a recce in UP before the lockdown. I travelled to Lucknow, Varanasi and beyond. I was scouting for new stories or an existing content which is deep rooted in the culture. I met a lot of people, tried to gauge the flavour of the belt. Creatively, I am trying to pick-up a real story of athletes or achievers which I may direct,” he said.

He was mesmerised with the richness of culture and heritage of Lucknow and Varanasi. “I want to incorporate Northern culture and make it a part of my script. Not just the protagonist, I want to weave in the culture part with multiple layered characters intertwined around it.” Exploring stories, he met Commonwealth Games bronze medalist weightlifter Swati Singh and others.

Talking more about his work Ajit said, “I have directed couple of web films but for a feature film you need a big canvas and an untold story. I may even play a role in my directorial but that is still indecisive.”

The state capital played a big role in his film ‘377: Ab Normal Hai’. “Yes, we did show the Lucknow-based Barosa Trust which led the fight for LGBT rights though we shot for the part in Mumbai.” He discreetly mentions that a sequel of the film is on the story-board stage.

Currently, his Marathi film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is being shot in Konkan belt and his production house is next gearing up for Punjabi film.