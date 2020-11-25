LU days helped Jalota musically!

‘Bhajan Samraat’ and Padma Shri recipient Anup Jalota says learning of Hindi literature from Lucknow University helped him a lot in his career. “I got knowledge about writers and poets from LU which came in useful since I sing bhajan. My understanding of the language and ‘bhaav’ (expression) has helped me in my musical presentations,” said the singer.

He performed on the campus from where he passed out in 1973 and dedicated composition ‘Sabse sunder vishwavidyalay’ during the centennial celebrations.

During his LU days, his subjects were political science, sociology, Hindi literature and English. “Talk about LU and its faculty and the beautiful-sprawling campus comes to mind. Another highlight was IT College in close vicinity which was a big attraction for boys. I was a brilliant student but I did not have any interest in studies,” he says with a hearty laugh.

The singer recalled an anecdote, “English mujhe zyada samajh nahi aati thi so I just attended only one class. Theatre legend Raj Bisaria saheb was our professor. He knew that I used to sing but bunk classes, so when he saw me in class he said, ‘Aapne takleef kyon ki…jaiye kahi gana-wana gaiye.’ And, I walked out!”

His hobbies were music and drama. “In the same period, I was leaning classical music at Bhatkhande Music Institute and was doing small stage performances as well. Then I used to sing film songs ‘Musafir hoon yaron’ and ‘Main shayar to nahi’ on stage. I was participating in all inter-university cultural functions and used to win so people used to love me a lot. I used to compose as well.”

Acting too was his hobby. “I used to do lot of drama and that is why I like acting too and people recently saw me recently in OTT series ‘Pataal Lok’ and audience will see me lot more on screen.”

At the age of 16, he gave audition at All India Radio in Lucknow but failed. “Then I gave audition in Allahabad and today I have been awarded special top grade by AIR,” he recalls.