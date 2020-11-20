Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / / ‘LU days prepared my groundwork for right career growth’

‘LU days prepared my groundwork for right career growth’

Theatre personality, costume designer and actor Salim Arif credits his Lucknow University days (1977-80) for his across the spectrum growth. In his hometown, for LU’s...

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 19:13 IST

By Deep Saxena,

Salim Arif (Sourced)

Theatre personality, costume designer and actor Salim Arif credits his Lucknow University days (1977-80) for his across the spectrum growth.

In his hometown, for LU’s Centenary Celebrations, he told HT City, “To do a project like ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ contribution of Lucknow is more than my National School of Drama (NSD) training. Legends Shyam Benegal (BEK), Gulzar saheb (Mirza Ghalib), Chandra Prakash Dwivedi (Chanakya) all had confidence in me because of my groundwork that was prepared in LU campus. Thankfully, to understand them, I had a base which I learnt from my University legends.”

He recalls that more than the classroom wisdom his understanding of various subjects percolated in him by the mentors in and around campus. “Campus was a bigger attraction than classroom. We learnt from Raj Bisaria saheb, Vilayat Jafri, Kunwar Narain, Raghubir Sahai, KN Kakkar, Mrs (Mohini) Manglik, Bisht and Nagar saheb.”

Arif adds, “I read all classics in that period and studied paintings. My subjects were Maths, Psychology and English but my focus was extracurricular activities. During Shakespearian plays, I had an inclination towards performance studies which was a big learning for me.”

During university days Arif successfully ventured into publishing a magazine. “I used to bring out a ‘jugadu’ magazine ‘Dhanakte Peepo Ka Shor’ (Echoing Drums) which I used to get typed, cyclostyled and distribute. Rakesh Chandra, Mehboob Mehndi Abdi and Sanjay Kapoor used to write while it had artwork of Madan Lal Nagar and Ranvir Singh Bisht. Those were post-emergency days and atmosphere was electric.”

The playwright feels the synergy of campus with city’s cultural activity is now missing. “At campus academic is mandatory but also very important its extra-curricular activities. There was a deep bond between campus and cultural scene of the city. We need to bring that back!”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign secy Shringla to meet PM Oli on Nov 26 to cement people-to-people ties
Nov 20, 2020 19:29 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
Nov 20, 2020 18:04 IST
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Nov 20, 2020 16:46 IST

latest news

Foreign secy Shringla to meet PM Oli on Nov 26 to cement people-to-people ties
Nov 20, 2020 19:29 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate declines by 5% in 5 days, says Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
Nov 20, 2020 19:29 IST
Over 50,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres operational across India: Harsh Varshan
Nov 20, 2020 19:23 IST
The Way We Were:In wedding season, does anyone remember the shaadi ka ghar?
Nov 20, 2020 19:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.