Lucknow for me is a food heaven: Boloram Das

Actor from Guwahati, Assam, Boloram Das believes in striving hard to achieve success. “Neither I have nor I ever will ever shy away from working hard to make a mark. I come from a very humble background where every penny counted, so taking up acting was just beyond comprehension for my family. I was only ten when I went to a local ‘natak mandli’ and I remember they asked for Rs 20 for a month. How I managed those rupees is another story altogether, but from next month they let me join them for free as I was a very eager and hard-working kid,” said the actor.

Reaching NSD (National School of Drama) was not an easy task for Boloram. “After being part of Kingdom of Dreams in Delhi for long I shifted my base to Mumbai in 2013. Luckily, I got an ad with none other than Amitabh (Bachchan) sir and it actually did make me stand out. Then I acted in numerous episodes of ‘Crime Patrol’ and got roles in films like ‘Badlapur Boys,’ ‘Haider’ and ‘Ok Jaanu,’ ‘Gabbar is Back’. I never thought of any role as big or small for me every role matter as I knew this will keep me in picture,” he said.

For Boloram language has been no bar, telling more about this, he said, “Though I came from different language zone and my diction of Hindi was never that good. So, I knew that I have to overcome this and because of this I took up a job of a salesman so I get to move around in the city, meet people and just talk and talk. That actually helped me a lot. Today, I am comfortable in Hindi completely.”

The diligent actor was in Lucknow in the beginning of the year to shoot for a film with actor Richa Chadha in lead. “The film, ‘Madam Chief Minister,’ has an ensemble cast and I am playing an important character. We all had a great time shooting there. Lucknow for me is a heaven of food. Being an Assamese I love non-vegetarian delicacies and the city of nawabs has a range of Mughlai dishes to savour on. I wish to come back and eat all that tasty stuff again.”

With the ongoing crisis the film awaits a release. “It’s really tough time for the films that are all ready to release. Also, my next film ‘Om’ and another untitled film too are both complete. Seeing the current trend, we actors don’t mind a release on OTT as that is the best available option for now.”

With his industry friends from various departments and his wife-actor Tina, he has come up with short film ‘Conditions Apply’ which got good appreciation on the digital platform.