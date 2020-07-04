Lucknow girl’s encounter with Gordan Ramsay!

Producer-writer Noopur Sinha is surely going places. Her new show ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’ is all set to go on air, on Sunday. As the creative producer of the show which was extensively shot in India earlier this year, Noopur is super thrilled with the final product, “I never thought I would go halfway around the world, and then return to my own country to shoot with the most celebrated chef! We shot India based episodes at gorgeous coastal region of Kannur and in a coffee estate in Coorg in January, this year. I must say that Gordon love India and local food and he is an expert at making it, so the challenge for us was to introduce him to Indian food he wasn’t familiar with,” said the Lucknowite over the phone from Los Angles, US.

Talking more about her experience of shooting with him in India she said, “We took him to the land of spices, Kerala, so he could know more about the 3000-year history of Indian spices that make our food so complex and delicious. It was fun to see Gordon sample extremely spicy food — his British palate couldn’t handle our Indian spices!”

Gordon learnt to make black ‘pandi’ (pork) curry and was given the challenge of harvesting dangerous fire ants to make the tribal ant chutney of the region, she adds.

Noopur’s first encounter with the Michelin star chef happened in Durban, South Africa. “He’s older than most of the team members but we have a tough time keeping up with him! He’s always up for any crazy adventure — he jumped out of helicopters, eaten a tarantula spider, done bull-racing and many more crazy activities on our show. I remember, a hippopotamus was swimming in the lake just 20 feet away from us…and the hippo even charged at us! We all thankfully survived.”

The rich art and culture of Lucknow inspired Noopur to film making and she started her career with the singing reality show Saregamapa and then produced food shows with chefs like Ajay Chopra and Ranveer Brar. “I’ve produced a variety of content - digital series, TV, short films etc - while working in Hollywood/ Los Angeles. Currently, I’m involved as festival producer for the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles that brings the best of Indian independent cinema to a wider global audience.”

Her first feature film ‘Shoebox’ which she co-wrote with Faraz Ali (director) was 25 ‘Film Bazaar Recommends’ films at the NFDC Film Bazaar organised in Goa. “I am also the executive producer of the film and we’re currently finishing the film to premiere it at international film festivals. The story is close to my heart and is based on many of my childhood experiences in Lucknow, even though we shot the film and based it in Allahabad (now Prayagraj),” she said.

As the shoot is set resume she is all geared up, “Due to Covid spread, we had to halt our shooting midway through the season, but thankfully we have been given permission to shoot again! We are now shooting more episodes in Europe this month, and then more in US, Caribbean, South East Asia and others.”