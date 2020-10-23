‘Lucknow gives very pleasant vibes’

Leaving a well-paid job behind to pursue her dream of acting, actor Donal Bisht feels that she is more than glad to have taken the decision.

“I believe that passion should be followed else one tends to regret it later in life. I left a media job, of a flourishing anchor, to fulfill my dream. I remember how I used to work throughout the month in Delhi and travel to Mumbai for auditions on off days. It was very difficult to persuade my parents as for them I had a good job and that was important,” said the pretty actor during her recent visit to Lucknow for a shoot.

The ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’ actor said that being camera friendly made her crack auditions promptly. “Yes, it took me just four months before I was able to get roles in shows like ‘Kalash Ek Vishwas’, ‘Ek Deewana Tha’, ‘Roop’, ‘Ek Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’ among others. As an actor, I got opportunity to portray stories of different characters. Being an anchor did make me camera-friendly and it was easy to emote as I was never camera shy.”

Her Lucknow visit was for a video shoot. “It was a short visit but still I loved it. I got such pleasant and spiritual vibes from the city that it made me all de-stressed. Hopefully next time I’ll get more time to savour Mughlai delicacies,” Donal said.

Talking about her current shows she said, “Thankfully in these tough times I’m able sustain and get quality work. Web series ‘The Socho Project’ is a beautiful musical story where I play a rockstar whereas the other series is a very emotional drama with actor Iqbal Khan. I enjoying playing both characters completely.”