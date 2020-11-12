Lucknow, on a sweet high!

Online intra-city delivery, dry fruits, perishable sweets and immunity booster delicacies remain in demand, this Diwali. During the pandemic year, life remains unpredictable but the festivities refuse to slow down.

Buying of sweets, dry fruits and bakery items have surely taken a hit with corporate clients, specially the mid-segment business houses and retail clients having a tight budget. The local mithaiwallahs and bakery enterprises too are witnessing change in trend with many preferring the online route for purchase and changing their shopping pattern. But still a good number report improved business as the festival of light inches closer.

“Surely there is big dent due less corporate gifting. There’s a change in pattern as organizations have bought e-coupons and for their employees and clients as per budget. This is saving us from hassle of delivery as many are working from home and beneficiary can use it as per their choice,” said Vikas Malik of Danbro by Mr Brown.

With immunity a big thing these days, buyers are preferring items like power seeds cookies. “Natural sweetener-based delicacies like Bakhlawa, super-food cookies, and dry-fruit based items are in demand. But, people are buying smaller packs due to reduced budget,” he adds.

Ravindra Gupta of Chhappan Bhog tells that as the festival approached the retail clients have finally started buying. Many visited personally and are taking order on online-App or courier route. “There are surely few who are not ordering while many have limited their quantity but rest are ordering and gifting as it’s a tradition. Since Diwali is late this year, people prefer dry fruits and its sweets over traditional ones,” he said.

With lesser orders from corporates, we are expecting are retail buyers to add a big boost from Dhanteras to Bhai Duij informs Matrika Gupta of Ram Asrey. “Next five-six days are hot dates for sale and we hope for a good business,” she said

Shrinking of budget of both individual and businessmen has been a reason of lesser sales shared Rajesh Pahwa of Kundan Kirana Store. “Seeing the market condition, we have stocked only 60% of gift packs since last year. We tapped our traditional clients but barely a few eventually ordered. Retail clients also have a very less budget. I feel we will end-up with surplus and spending on need-based items,” he said.

Srajal Gupta of Madhurima Sweet told that corporate orders are 25% lesser to last Diwali. “Still, I’m content that with every passing day buyers are growing. Perishable gift hampers and cookies in our bakery are best sellers. Traditional sweets are also selling. The online order trend has surely gone up this time,” said Gupta.

Sweets shops and bakeries are pinning on Diwali day and post-festival sale of Bhai Duij to see a surge in numbers of retails buyers.