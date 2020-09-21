Lucknow plays the fulcrum in my career, says Anud Singh Dhaka

Actor Anud Singh Dhaka, last seen in OTT series ‘Taj Mahal 1989’, says he is born in Durg, brought up in Bhopal but ‘made in Lucknow’. “Career-wise, all the good things that have happened in life, Lucknow has been the centre-point,” said the actor who is currently shooting for series ‘Jackson’ in the state capital.

“In my debut series ‘Taj Mahal’, directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, I played a Lucknow University student. Then I shot KBC advertisement with the Amitabh Bachchan that was directed by Nitesh Tewari here as he (Big B) was shooting for ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. And now, Saurabh (Tewari, director) sir has cast me for the title role in ‘Jackson’. It feels like a second home,” said Anud feeling nostalgic shooting at LU again.

The actor featured in ‘Super 30’ and ‘Chhichhore’. “They were blink and miss roles but the shoot experience taught me a lot. I got a chance to work with such wonderful actors and makers. It was because of ‘Chhichhore’ I got the KBC ad — after the audition of course. I may have a few seconds’ shot but that shoot experience of 25 days with such a wonderful team will be with me forever.”

Earlier, his journey started after he got admission in St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. “To learn acting, I started assisting. I was one of the assistant directors in ‘Qarib Qarib Single’. At its premier, Irfaan sir called me and said ‘Meri jaan, tum na idhar ho na udhar ho, tum bas beech main sahi jagah ho…tum bas acting karo’. I was probably waiting for such a push and I started auditioning thereafter.”

He also did a small role in the YouTube show ‘Adulting’. “Since I come from an ordinary family, I know that I can’t afford to go wrong. I have to be perfect in auditions, reading and in front of the camera. I know that if I don’t perform or God-forbid my show does not work then no one will give me a second chance,” he said.

Anud’s roots are in Uttar Pradesh. “My grandfather’s village is Dhikoli near Meerut and my mother too belongs to Meerut. Basically, we are Western UP ke Jaats but since I grew up in Bhopal, my Hindi is good which gave me an advantage. Thankfully, I got work in Lucknow which helped me further with good scripts and language.”