Lucknow was a pleasant surprise: Shoojit Sircar

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar fell in love with Lucknow when he came to shoot for his directorial ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

“Lucknow came as a surprise to me. All I knew about it was Bada Imambara, Rumi Gate, Chota Imambara and La Martiniere. When I came for location-hunting, I discovered Chowk and was charmed. I spent a lot of time walking deep inside the different galis (lanes) in between Akbari Gate and Gol Darwaza and loved eating there. I also discovered the Qaiserbagh area. The people of the city bowled me over with their language and charmed restraint,” said the national award winning director, during a webinar, on Sunday.

He shot for almost four months and it was a golden opportunity to walk around different parts of the city. He discovered architectural marvels but is sorry that much of the heritage sites are in such bad shape and neglect. The filmmaker said that he would like to see the architectural beauties in Kolkata and in Lucknow restored to their former glory and taken care of, but he is not sure how to make that possible. “The heritage kothis and havelis must be preserved,” he said.

Sircar stayed at hotel Clarks Avadh because Satyajit Ray had stayed there when he came to shoot ‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’ in the early 1970s. Shoojit said that he worships the work of Satyajit Ray.

When asked repeatedly if he would return to Lucknow to film another local story, or make a film on the city’s history, especially the 1857 event, he said he would love to do that if he is inspired by an idea and the opportunity to film in the city come up. He termed his experience of filming ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ as memorable. “I was amazed to see the art of puppetry and feel sorry to see it fading away,” he said.

Giving an insight on Big B he said, “Whenever Mr Bachchan shoots in a city, he usually goes to Mumbai and comes back in between but during the entire shoot he did not go even once and probably that was because he likes the city a lot.”

He also revealed that shooting the scene when Big B as Mirza falls near a makkhan malai shop at the Chowk Crossing was very tough. “I cannot tell you how we shot that one scene when Mr Bachchan is having kulfi and he collapses. We were fortunate that a lot of people did not recognise him.” He also revealed that initially they were planning to shoot the film in the Jama Masjid area, Delhi.

Sircar was all praise for ‘Begum’ Farruk Jaffar and other local actors who excelled in the film. Organised by Citizens of Lucknow, the webinar was hosted by Mehru Jaffar and other senior members.