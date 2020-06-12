11 injured in violence in UP’s Azamgarh, dozen men arrested: Police

The 12 people were arrested on the complaint of the locals. (Representative Photo)

At least 11 people were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district after an altercation over objectionable comments on some girls, police said on Friday. The incident happened in Maharajganj town in the district.

The dozen men who attacked them have been arrested, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Azamgarh, Triveni Singh said that according to the complainants, Pervez and Faizan along with his accomplices used to sit at a tubewell on the outskirts of their village in Maharajganj and used to pass insulting and taunting comments on the girls and women of Dalit Basti.

On Wednesday evening, they passed comment on the two girls from the Dalit Basti. When the people of Dalit basti objected to it, Pervej and Faizan along with his over one dozen accomplices attacked them and indulged into stone pelting in which 11 members of Dalit Basti suffered injuries, Singh said.

Police said that after the incident, locals filed a complaint against Parvej, Faizan and other unidentified people.

A senior officer said that a case has been registered against nine people and 10 unidentified under Section 147 (rioting), Section 149 (Unlawful assembly), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 504 (intentional insult), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), Section 188 (Disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), Section 271 (disobedience to rule promulgated by government) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocties) act has also been imposed.

The SP said that 12 people have so far been arrested and seven others are on the run.

He said that four teams have been formed to ensure their arrest. Those injured have been admitted to the hospital.

SP said that there is a possibility that Gangster Act and NSA can also be invoked.