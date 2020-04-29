Sections
12 more positive cases found in Varanasi; 4 from family of medicine seller

Twelve persons, including four of a family, tested positive for Covid-19 in Varanasi on Tuesday. With this, Varanasi’s tally jumped to 49 positive cases.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 12:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Varanasi

Out of 12 positive cases, four are members of the family of a medicine supplier who was found positive a few days ago.

Of the total, eight have been successfully treated and discharged from the hospital while one person died. His report, confirming him corona positive, came after his death.

District magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said 12 samples were reported positive by Banaras Hindu University (BHU) laboratory on Tuesday.

He said out of 12 positive cases, four are members of the family of a medicine supplier who was found positive a few days ago.



They are his 50-year-old father, 30-year-old sister, 24-year-old wife and one-and-a half-month-old daughter.

Three employees of the same supplier and his one 30-year-old customer, who belongs to Pahadia area, have also been found positive.

A total of eight cases have contact history of this medicine supplier.

He said that three people from Rewri Talab, Bhelupur were found positive. They came in contact with a member from Tabhlighi Jamat from Karnataka.

Another man who tested positive is a 60-year-old advocate from Kazipura Khurd area of Sigra. He does not have any travel and contact history. He had fever and was referred by Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital for sampling.

The DM said with more cases, a few more hotspots will be earmarked. “It is under discussion and will be decided soon,” he said.

