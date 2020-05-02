Sections
127 new Covid-19 cases reported in UP; total cases in state mount to 2,455

Updated: May 02, 2020 18:22 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Forty-three deaths have so far been reported and 656 patients treated and discharged from hospitals, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. (ANI file photo )

With 127 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 2,455, officials said here.

Coronavirus cases have so far been reported in 64 of the 75 districts in the state. Six among these 64 districts have no active cases at present, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,756, he added.

Forty-three deaths have so far been reported and 656 patients treated and discharged from hospitals, Prasad said.



He said a detailed government order for screening of migrant labourers and workers returning to the state was issued on Friday.

“All those returning will be first screened and those found healthy will be home-quarantined for 21 days. Those showing even minor symptoms will be stopped from proceeding homewards and would be subjected to detailed testing,” the official said.

If these people test positive for Covid-19, they will be sent to isolation wards in hospitals. If not, they will be stopped for seven days, Prasad said, adding that after seven days, they will be screened again. If the results are negative, they will be placed under home-quarantine for 14 days, he said.

Since a large number of migrants will be returning to the state, arrangement of community surveillance is being made, the principal secretary said. For this, ‘gram nigrani samitis’ are being formed in the rural areas and ‘mohalla nigrani samitis’ in the urban areas, he added.

