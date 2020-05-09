Sections
Home / Lucknow / 155 fresh cases, UP’s Covid-19 tally reaches 3,214

155 fresh cases, UP’s Covid-19 tally reaches 3,214

The spike came after the cured patients had outnumbered the fresh cases for three days in a row. The total number of positive cases in the state now stood at 3,214 and the total number of discharged patients was 1,387.

Updated: May 09, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Agra reported maximum cases (36) on Friday followed by Gautambudh Nagar (18), Meerut (12), Ghaziabad and Lucknow (10) each among others.

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 155 fresh coronavirus cases even as 137 more patients were discharged and four people died during the day, according to official data.

The spike came after the cured patients had outnumbered the fresh cases for three days in a row. The total number of positive cases in the state now stood at 3,214 and the total number of discharged patients was 1,387, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer.

The state has reported 66 deaths till now. Among the latest deaths, one each was reported from Jhansi, Gautambudh Nagar, Meerut and Firozabad on Friday, a health department bulletin said.

Agra reported maximum cases (36) on Friday followed by Gautambudh Nagar (18), Meerut (12), Ghaziabad and Lucknow (10) each among others, the same bulletin said.



Since the Covid-19 outbreak, one death each has been reported from Prayagraj, Basti, Varanasi, Shravasti, Bulandshahr, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Bareilly, GB Nagar and Lucknow, two from Aligarh, four from Mathura, two from Ghaziabad, two from Jhansi, ten from Meerut, four from Firozabad, six from Kanpur, seven from Moradabad and 16 from Agra, according to health department data.

In all, 68 of UP’s 75 districts have reported cases till now, the same data showed. These districts include Agra (706), Lucknow (247), Ghaziabad (126), Noida (211), Lakhimpur Kheri (4), Kanpur (294), Pilibhit (4), Moradabad (120), Shamli (29), Jaunpur (9), Baghpat (21), Meerut (196), Bareilly (11), Bulandshahr (61), Basti (36), Hapur (54), Ghazipur (6), Azamgarh (9), Firozabad (184), Hardoi (2) and Pratapgarh (12).

The other districts on the list are Saharanpur (205), Shahjahanpur (1), Banda (18), Maharajganj (7), Hathras (9), Mirzapur (4), Rae Bareli (47), Auraiyya (13), Barabanki (2), Kaushambi (2), Bijnor (35), Sitapur (22), Prayagraj (18), Mathura (47), Badaun (17), Rampur (28), Muzaffarnagar (26), Amroha (33), Bhadohi (2), Kasganj (4), Etawah (3), Sambhal (27), Unnao (3), Kannauj (7), Sant Kabir Nagar (30), Mau (1), Etah (12), Sultanpur (4), Aligarh (53), Mainpuri (11), Gonda (11) Shravasti (9), Bahraich (17), Balrampur (2) Ayodhya (1), Jalaun (10), Jhansi (20), Kanpur Dehat (2), Siddharthnagar (20), Deoria (3), Mahoba (2), Kushinagar (2), Amethi (5), Gorakhpur (3) Chitrakoot (3), Fatehpur (2) and Varanasi (78).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
May 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
May 09, 2020 01:08 IST
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
May 09, 2020 00:35 IST
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
May 09, 2020 01:14 IST

latest news

45 Chinese nationals in Nepal demand flights to go home, throw stones
May 09, 2020 01:12 IST
Macchiwara farmer found positive in Ludhiana, tally up to 125
May 09, 2020 01:11 IST
Covid care centres for cops to come up at Santacruz, Marol
May 09, 2020 01:11 IST
Hope we become better human beings now!
May 09, 2020 01:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.