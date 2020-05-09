155 fresh cases, UP’s Covid-19 tally reaches 3,214

Agra reported maximum cases (36) on Friday followed by Gautambudh Nagar (18), Meerut (12), Ghaziabad and Lucknow (10) each among others.

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 155 fresh coronavirus cases even as 137 more patients were discharged and four people died during the day, according to official data.

The spike came after the cured patients had outnumbered the fresh cases for three days in a row. The total number of positive cases in the state now stood at 3,214 and the total number of discharged patients was 1,387, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer.

The state has reported 66 deaths till now. Among the latest deaths, one each was reported from Jhansi, Gautambudh Nagar, Meerut and Firozabad on Friday, a health department bulletin said.

Agra reported maximum cases (36) on Friday followed by Gautambudh Nagar (18), Meerut (12), Ghaziabad and Lucknow (10) each among others, the same bulletin said.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, one death each has been reported from Prayagraj, Basti, Varanasi, Shravasti, Bulandshahr, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Bareilly, GB Nagar and Lucknow, two from Aligarh, four from Mathura, two from Ghaziabad, two from Jhansi, ten from Meerut, four from Firozabad, six from Kanpur, seven from Moradabad and 16 from Agra, according to health department data.

In all, 68 of UP’s 75 districts have reported cases till now, the same data showed. These districts include Agra (706), Lucknow (247), Ghaziabad (126), Noida (211), Lakhimpur Kheri (4), Kanpur (294), Pilibhit (4), Moradabad (120), Shamli (29), Jaunpur (9), Baghpat (21), Meerut (196), Bareilly (11), Bulandshahr (61), Basti (36), Hapur (54), Ghazipur (6), Azamgarh (9), Firozabad (184), Hardoi (2) and Pratapgarh (12).

The other districts on the list are Saharanpur (205), Shahjahanpur (1), Banda (18), Maharajganj (7), Hathras (9), Mirzapur (4), Rae Bareli (47), Auraiyya (13), Barabanki (2), Kaushambi (2), Bijnor (35), Sitapur (22), Prayagraj (18), Mathura (47), Badaun (17), Rampur (28), Muzaffarnagar (26), Amroha (33), Bhadohi (2), Kasganj (4), Etawah (3), Sambhal (27), Unnao (3), Kannauj (7), Sant Kabir Nagar (30), Mau (1), Etah (12), Sultanpur (4), Aligarh (53), Mainpuri (11), Gonda (11) Shravasti (9), Bahraich (17), Balrampur (2) Ayodhya (1), Jalaun (10), Jhansi (20), Kanpur Dehat (2), Siddharthnagar (20), Deoria (3), Mahoba (2), Kushinagar (2), Amethi (5), Gorakhpur (3) Chitrakoot (3), Fatehpur (2) and Varanasi (78).