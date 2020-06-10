Sections
20 more Covid-19 deaths, 275 cases in Uttar Pradesh

There are 4,318 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 6,971 people have recovered, Health Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 19:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

As many as 13 264 samples were tested for coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest so far, and over 4 lakh tests had been conducted in the state. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The novel coronavirus toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 321 on Wednesday with the biggest single-day spike of 20 deaths, while 275 new cases of the pandemic took the tally to 11,610, the Health Department said.

There are 4,318 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 6,971 people have recovered, Health Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

There have been 321 Covid-19 deaths and the number of confirmed cases is 11,610, Prasad said.

As many as 13 264 samples were tested on Tuesday, the highest so far, Prasad said, adding that over 4 lakh tests had been conducted in the state.



On the tracking of migrants who have returned to the state, Prasad said accredited social health activists (ASHA) were tracking them by visiting villages and homes The ASHA workers have tracked over 14.72 lakh migrants, out of which of which over 1,400 were found symptomatic and their samples were sent for testing. Around 20 per cent of the cases have been tracked by the workers, according to Prasad.

The principal secretary said over 30 lakh migrants had returned to the state and tests of over 98,000 had been done, of which 3,185 migrants were found positive for the coronavirus.

Prasad said the migrant workers were strictly following home quarantine and claimed that the villages, where they have arrived, had not seen any major spread of the deadly infection.

