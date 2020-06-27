Sections
Home / Lucknow / 20 people, 46 animals injured in UP’s lightning strike

20 people, 46 animals injured in UP’s lightning strike

Around 20 others were injured thunderstorm and lightning struck the state.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:07 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

Sanjay Goel further said that the administration has been given advanced financial aid to compensate for the affected. (HT photo)

Besides 24 people who died on Thursday due to lightning, at least 20 people and 46 animals were found injured on Friday in different parts of the state, said Uttar Pradesh Revenue Secretary and Relief Commissioner, Sanjay Goel.

Speaking to ANI, Goel said that injured are being treated in hospitals.

“In yesterday’s thunderstorm and lightning, around 20 people were injured, they are being treated. 46 animals were harmed and aid will be provided to their owners after assessment of the damage. Around 24 people died due to thunderstorms and lightning in the state yesterday,” he said.

“We are spreading awareness regarding precautionary measures at such times. The administration has been instructed to give Rs 4 lakh compensation to victims’ families,” he added.



Goel further said that the administration has been given advanced financial aid to compensate for the affected.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of deceased.

