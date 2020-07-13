Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / 21 deaths, 1,654 fresh Covid-19 cases in UP; total count 38,130

21 deaths, 1,654 fresh Covid-19 cases in UP; total count 38,130

On Monday, three deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Allahabad, followed by two each in Varanasi and Etah; and one each in Meerut, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Kannauj, Ballia, Jhansi, Kushinagar, Mahoba and Mirzapur.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

A Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) worker sprays disinfectant while sanitizing an area, in Kashmiri Mohalla, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (HT photo)

Twenty-one more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh as the state reported a record daily spike of 1,654 infections, pushing the total number of cases to 38,130, a senior official said Monday.

So far, 955 have died from the infection in the state.

Click here for Covid-19 coverage

“In the past 24 hours, 1,654 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 21 deaths were reported,” Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.



“The total number of those who died in the state is now 955 and the tally of the infected has risen to 38,130,” he added.

On Monday, three deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Allahabad, followed by two each in Varanasi and Etah; and one each in Meerut, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Kannauj, Ballia, Jhansi, Kushinagar, Mahoba and Mirzapur.

The maximum 94 deaths have been reported in Agra followed by 91 in Meerut. The state now has 12,972 active cases as 24,203 patients have been discharged after treatment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana vet varsity honours scientists who worked for Covid-19 testing at govt medical colleges
Jul 13, 2020 21:34 IST
21 deaths, 1,654 fresh Covid-19 cases in UP; total count 38,130
Jul 13, 2020 21:33 IST
Gym manager held for embezzling Rs 14 lakh in Ludhiana
Jul 13, 2020 21:31 IST
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 not to be declared tomorrow, says MSBSHE official
Jul 13, 2020 21:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.