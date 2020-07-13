Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
242 more coronavirus cases recorded in Uttar Pradesh

Among the 4,160 samples, 242 were detected Covid-19 positive at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) including 109 from Lucknow, 49 from Moradabad, 46 from Hardoi, 20 from Sambhal and 11 from Shahjahanpur.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 14:39 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India’s total number of Covid-19 cases has reached 8,78,254, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT file photo)

242 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India’s total number of Covid-19 cases has reached 8,78,254, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

The country’s death toll now stands at 23,174 with 500 more deaths in the last 24 hours.



Out of the total number of cases, as many as 3,01,609 are currently active. Over 5,53,471 people have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

