28 new Covid-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh: Report

At total of 982 sample were tested on May 13 for the novel coronavirus

Updated: May 14, 2020 12:10 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state of Uttar Pradesh are nearing the 4,000-mark (ANI file photo )

28 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh after 982 samples were tested for coronavirus, said the King George’s Medical University on Thursday.

“Out of the 982 samples tested on Wednesday for Covid-19, results of 28 samples tested positive for coronavirus,” said King George’s Medical University (KGMU)

Out of the 28 cases; one case each was reported from Unnao and Binjor, four from Kannauj, two each from Auraiya and Saharanpur, nine from Lakhimpur, two from Moradabad, six from Lucknow and a 46-year-old male resident of Ayodhya died, further information will be received from CMO Lucknow, it added.

