28 persons accused of crime against women externed from Uttar Pradesh districts

28 persons accused of crime against women externed from Uttar Pradesh districts

During the launch of Mission Shakti, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that anti-social elements who commit sexual offences would face a social boycott and be publicly shamed with their pictures put up at roadside crossings

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 10:07 IST

By Chandan Kumar and Rajesh Singh, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Representational photo.

In a first, 28 people accused of crime against women were externed from various districts of the state, police said. These included 12 people who had been externed from Lucknow for six months, police said.

The action is part of ‘Mission Shakti’ launched across the state on October 17. During the launch, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that anti-social elements who commit sexual offences would face a social boycott and be publicly shamed with their pictures put up at roadside crossings.

A women’s help desk will also be set up at each police station across the state, officials said.

Additional chief secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Tuesday also launched the official website of the directorate of prosecution—upprosecution.upsdc.gov.in—to give momentum to the Mission Shakti campaign.



He also launched a YouTube channel called UP Prosecution. ADG, prosecution, Ashutosh Pandey said that a day after Mission Shakti’s launch, the court sentenced 23 persons, accused of crime against women and girls, to life imprisonment.

Pandey said 31 persons were sent to prison and penalised. In 49 cases of crime against women, the court rejected the bail of 51 accused while 28 others were told to leave the district.

The statewide breakup of those asked to leave the district wasn’t available, but in Lucknow the police externed 12 persons.

Lucknow commissioner of police Sujeet Pandey said, “The 12 accused who have been externed from the district were repeat offenders and were booked under the Goonda Act.”

The accused who have been externed are Sunny Kori, 23, of Krishna Nagar, Suresh alias Raju,32, of Chowk, Ram Avtar, 24, of Mohanlalganj, Mathura Prasad, 49, Indiranagar, Salim, 25, of Chinhat, Makku alias Maqbool, 20, of Chinhat, Irfan, 34, of Sadatganj, Shobhit Yadav, 21, of Gomti Nagar, Madan, 26, of Ashiana, Dhunni Yadav, 30, of Sarojininagar, Nisar, 33, of Para and Ram Samujh Yadav, 32 of PGI.

“The action will ensure that these accused will not be able to repeat such offence in the district again,” said the officer.

Pink booths and Pink patrols, headed by women police personnel are also likely to be functional soon, officials said.

