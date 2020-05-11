Sections
Home / Lucknow / 29 killed in hailstorm, rains in 15 districts of UP

29 killed in hailstorm, rains in 15 districts of UP

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed district magistrates to give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to their families.

Updated: May 11, 2020 07:37 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Lucknow

At least 38 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by the rains and hailstorm. (Parveen Kumar/ HT file photo. Representative image )

At least 29 people were killed across 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh after rains and hailstorm lashed several parts of the state on Sunday, officials said.

Four people were killed in Kasganj, three each in Sitapur, Bulandshahr and Badaun, two each in Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Pilibhit, Kannauj and Hardoi and one each in Lucknow, Fatehpur, Amethi and Aligarh.

At least 38 districts of the state have been affected by the rains and hailstorm.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed district magistrates to give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to their families.



Adityanath also asked officials to make arrangements for proper treatment of those injured. He has directed officials to make an assessment of loss to human life, animals and property.

The weather department in Lucknow on Sunday issued a warning that thunderstorm, dust storm, lightning, hail storm accompanied by squall (up to 50-60 kmph) were very likely at a few places in the state.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 35.9°C, which was 3.3 degrees below normal, and the minimum temperature stood at 25.6°C, 1.5 degrees above normal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 11, 2020 03:56 IST
Security forces on red alert over terror bombing threat in Kashmir
May 11, 2020 02:43 IST
Ensure adherence to guidelines: Govt to states ahead of PM meet
May 11, 2020 02:52 IST
State govts on alert as new superspreaders make tracing tough
May 11, 2020 06:23 IST

latest news

First Shramik Special train will arrive in Chhattisgarh on Monday
May 11, 2020 07:54 IST
Realme is set to launch these two smartphones in India today
May 11, 2020 07:43 IST
29 killed in hailstorm, rains in 15 districts of UP
May 11, 2020 07:37 IST
‘Arrive an hour early’: Passengers told as trains set to resume from tomorrow
May 11, 2020 07:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.