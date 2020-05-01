3 cops among 8 more persons test positive in Varanasi

Eight more persons, including a ward boy and three police constables, tested positive for coronavirus in Varanasi on Thursday.

With eight fresh cases, the tally of corona patients in Varanasi district jumped to 60.

Eight of them have been successfully cured, while one died and 51 persons are under treatment.

District magistrate (DM) Kaushalraj Sharma said of the eight new corona positive cases, one is a 58-year-old powerloom operator. He is a resident of Jaitpura and was referred to Banaras Hindu University by Jam