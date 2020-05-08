Sections
Home / Lucknow / 3 days in a row, cured patients outnumber fresh cases in UP

3 days in a row, cured patients outnumber fresh cases in UP

For the consecutive third day on Thursday, the Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals in Uttar Pradesh outnumbered the fresh cases, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer in the health department.

Updated: May 08, 2020 09:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 3,071. So far, a total of 1,250 patients have been discharged. (istock image/Representative image)

For the consecutive third day on Thursday, the Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals in Uttar Pradesh outnumbered the fresh cases, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer in the health department.

While 120 patients were discharged, 73 were admitted in hospital on the day. Those discharged included four in Lucknow.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 3,071. So far, a total of 1,250 patients have been discharged. The number of people surveyed by health teams has reached 23,967,777 in the state. Lucknow had no fresh cases during the day, according to data shared by the state health department.

The state has reported 62 deaths till now, including one each at Prayagraj, Basti, Varanasi, Shravasti, Bulandshahr, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Bijnor, Bareilly, and Lucknow, two at Aligarh, four at Mathura, two at Ghaziabad, nine at Meerut, three at Firozabad, six at Kanpur, seven at Moradabad and 16 at Agra, according to health department data.



“Ghazipur district was declared croronavirus-free as all its cases (patients) recovered and were sent home. Now, the focus should increase on all such districts to keep them free of any fresh case,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, International Association of Doctors.

According to health department data, 67 districts reported cases till now.

They include Agra (670), Lucknow (237), Ghaziabad (116), Noida (193), Lakhimpur Kheri (4), Kanpur (292), Pilibhit (3), Moradabad (117), Shamli (29), Jaunpur (8), Baghpat (18), Meerut (184), Bareilly (11), Bulandshahr (57), Basti (36), Hapur (54), Ghazipur (6), Azamgarh (8), Firozabad (178), Hardoi (2) and Pratapgarh (12).

The list also includes Saharanpur (205), Shahjahanpur (1), Banda (17), Maharajganj (7), Hathras (9), Mirzapur (4), Rae Bareli (47), Auraiyya (13), Barabanki (2), Kaushambi (2), Bijnor, (35), Sitapur (20), Prayagraj (15), Mathura (38), Badaun (16), Rampur (27), Muzaffarnagar (24), Amroha (32), Bhadohi (2), Kasganj (3), Etawah (6), Sambhal (22), Unnao (3), Kannauj (7), Sant Kabir Nagar (30), Mau (1), Etah (12), Sultanpur (4), Aligarh (53), Mainpuri (11), Gonda (10) Shravasti (8), Bahraich (15), Balrampur (2) Ayodhya (1), Jalaun (8), Jhansi (9), Kanpur Dehat (2), Siddharthnagar (20), Deoria (2), Mahoba (2), Kushinagar (2), Amethi (3), Gorakhpur (3) Chitrakoot (3) and Varanasi (77).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
May 08, 2020 09:37 IST
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
May 08, 2020 08:32 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 07:55 IST
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
May 08, 2020 08:03 IST

latest news

16-year-old girl attempts self-immolation, alleges rape by elderly person
May 08, 2020 09:54 IST
41-year-old Hamirpur man tests positive for Covid-19, takes Himachal corona count to 47
May 08, 2020 09:53 IST
SEBI instructs Franklin Templeton to ensure return of $4.1 bn to investors
May 08, 2020 09:51 IST
One class, One channel: HRD plans 12 DTH channels to meet needs of all school students
May 08, 2020 09:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.