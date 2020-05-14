Sections
Home / Lucknow / 31 fresh Covid-19 cases in UP, tally rises to 3,789

31 fresh Covid-19 cases in UP, tally rises to 3,789

There are 1,730 active cases in the state, while 1,973 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Updated: May 14, 2020 21:35 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

A medical worker in PPE overalls takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at the Qaiserbagh Vegetable Market which is a coronavirus hotspot, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Monday, 11, 2020. (Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times)

With 31 fresh infections, the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,789 on Thursday, officials here said.

There are 1,730 active cases in the state, while 1,973 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The testing capacity in Uttar Pradesh has been increased. As many as 5,833 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state on Wednesday, which is a record, he said.

“We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3 crore people have been surveyed by 73,131 teams in UP. Those having symptoms (of COVID-19) have been given required treatment,” Prasad said.



So far, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stands at 86.

Agra has reported the maximum number of deaths in the state at 24, followed by 14 from Meerut; nine from Moradabad; six from Kanpur Nagar; and four each from Firozabad and Mathura.

Three deaths each have been reported from Aligarh and Gautam Buddh Nagar; two each from Ghaziabad and Jhansi; and one each from Sant Kabir Nagar, Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti. PTI ABN DIV DIV

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
May 14, 2020 21:26 IST
Maharashtra sees 1602 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike; tally at 27,524
May 14, 2020 20:58 IST

latest news

FIR against group celebrating return of cured Covid patient in Chandigarh
May 14, 2020 21:52 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Gujarat launches scheme to provide loans to small traders hit by lockdown
May 14, 2020 21:48 IST
Navi Mumbai Covid cases nears 1,000 mark
May 14, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.