Coronavirus Outbreak
Lucknow

35 more Covid-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Out of the 2,301 samples tested yesterday for Covid-19, results of 35 are positive.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

File photo: A medical worker in PPE overalls takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at the Qaiserbagh Vegetable Marketin Lucknow. (HT photo)

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) informed that of 2,301 samples tested for Covid-19 on Monday, results of 35 samples are positive.

“Out of the 2,301 samples tested yesterday for Covid-19, results of 35 are positive, “ said KGMU.

In the latest update by the state Health Department, Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 14,091 Covid-19 cases as of Monday.

