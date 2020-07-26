36 inmates of Etah jail infected with coronavirus: Report

Chief Medical Superintendent, Ajay Agarwal, said, “As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found Covid-19 positive.” (Arvind Yadav/HT file photo. Representative image)

As many as 36 inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for Covid-19, an official said.

Jailor, Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, said that in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school here.

Chief Medical Superintendent, Ajay Agarwal, said, “As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found Covid-19 positive.” Bhadauria said that an administrative officer and deputy jailor have been posted at the temporary jail.

“Instead of sending a person directly to the jail, they are being sent to the temporary jail, where they will be tested for Covid-19. If symptoms are found, then they will be first admitted to L1 hospital, and after they are cured of Covid-19, they will enter the jail,” he said.