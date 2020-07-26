Sections
36 inmates of Etah jail infected with coronavirus: Report

Jailor, Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, said that in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school here.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:13 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Etah

Chief Medical Superintendent, Ajay Agarwal, said, “As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found Covid-19 positive.” (Arvind Yadav/HT file photo. Representative image)

As many as 36 inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for Covid-19, an official said.

Chief Medical Superintendent, Ajay Agarwal, said, “As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found Covid-19 positive.” Bhadauria said that an administrative officer and deputy jailor have been posted at the temporary jail.

“Instead of sending a person directly to the jail, they are being sent to the temporary jail, where they will be tested for Covid-19. If symptoms are found, then they will be first admitted to L1 hospital, and after they are cured of Covid-19, they will enter the jail,” he said.



